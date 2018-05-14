Man kicked out of bar sneaks back to flip pool table — and crushes woman’s legs, Mass. cops say

The staff at Maverick’s Restaurant told the man over and over again — as many as a dozen times in total — that he wasn’t welcome at the bar on Cinco de Mayo, according to police in Tewksbury, Massachusetts.

Justin Denorscia, 21, finally listened and left around midnight May 5, police said. But he wasn’t gone for long: Just 15 minutes after that, Denorscia sneaked back into the bar through the back door, police told the Lowell Sun, and then promptly flipped over a pool table.

The table landed right on top of an unsuspecting 23-year-old woman, whose back had been facing the door when Denorscia came in, police said. First she heard others screaming, police said, and then she found herself beneath the toppled pool table — her legs crushed under its weight, WHDH reports.

Both of the women’s legs were broken, Patch reports. Her ankle was also injured in the incident.

That’s when Denorscia fled the restaurant for good, taking off down Main Street, police said. Watchful bar patrons chased after him, caught him and then handed him off to police, the Sun reports. Meanwhile, an ambulance took the victim to Lowell General Hospital.

Denorscia was arraigned on charges of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct and vandalizing property, Patch reports. Denorscia has been charged over the last few years with a host of other crimes, including using a motor vehicle without a license, possessing alcohol underage, carrying or selling weapons and possessing marijuana.

Denorscia was released after his arraignment, and he will return to court in June, WHDH reports.