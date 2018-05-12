AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

Hannique Ruder, a 65-year-old resident living in the Leilani Estates subdivision, stands on a mound of hardened lava near Pahoa, Hawaii on Friday, May 11, 2018. The Kilauea volcano has destroyed more than 35 structures since it began releasing lava from vents about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of the summit crater. Jae C. Hong AP Photo