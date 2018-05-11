Judge: 15-year sentence for ex-leader of corrupt police unit

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Baltimore Police Department shows police Sgt. Thomas Allers. The disgraced police sergeant who once led a rogue Baltimore police unit has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, Friday, May 11, 2018. Allers is the first member of the disbanded Gun Trace Task Force to be sentenced. He had pleaded guilty to nine robberies over roughly three years in a federal racketeering case focused on the unit.(Baltimore Police Department via AP)