Super glue, firecrackers, stolen light bulbs — and other ways he stalked his ex, cops say

It started with a mysterious oil, police say, but a woman's ex-boyfriend was just getting started.
Utah police arrested Luke James Champlin, 25, last week after they say the man stalked and harassed his former girlfriend of six months for weeks, according to a police statement obtained by The Herald Journal. The woman said they broke up in February.
It started on March 30, when the woman reached out to Logan police and said someone had doused her car with a mysterious oily substance. But it didn't stop there — someone stole the light off her front porch on April 7 and then set off a firecracker near her apartment window four days later, police told Fox13.
Still, the strange incidents continued. Another firecracker was set off on April 13, police say, and someone super glued the woman's car door handle, windshield wipers and trunk latch that same day. The suspect then stole another porch light on April 22 and glued down the same places on the car exactly a week after that, according to court documents reviewed by Fox13.
The woman also told police that her tires were twice deflated, the registration sticker for her vehicle went missing, she kept getting signed up for random subscriptions and the oil continued to show up on her car and front porch. She finally grew tired of the growing list of incidents, police told The Herald Journal, and set up a security camera outside to catch whoever was responsible.
An officer reviewed the footage, which allegedly captured a man pouring an unknown liquid out of a milk jug and onto her front porch.
“Surveillance from the same night shows a lit firecracker being thrown into view of the camera and about 15-20 feet away from the front porch and doormat," an officer wrote, according to The Herald Journal. "The firecracker explodes. After hearing this, I was concerned the suspect might be intentionally trying to light the doormat on fire which is within a foot or two of the front door to the apartment.”
Police say they waited outside her house on May 2 and managed to arrest Champlin, who initially fled from officers and got away. He faces 14 charges that include criminal mischief, theft, stalking and failure to stop for a police officer.
In another case of alleged stalking, Arizona police say a woman went on a single date with a man in 2017 — and sent him 65,000 texts after that. Jacqueline Ades, 31, is accused of sending the man as many as 500 texts a day that said things like "Oh what would I do w ur blood! ... Id wanna bathe in it" and "I want to wear your body parts."
Ades was arrested in December 2017 after police say she broke into the man's home and took a bath. She was again arrested in May for threatening and intimidating, stalking and harassment when she went into the man's business and asserted that she was his wife, police say.
