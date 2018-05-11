Cornhole tournament fundraiser spirals into brawl. 'Alcohol and beanbags do not mix.'

It was supposed to be a fun event to raise money for scholarships. Instead, this cornhole tournament devolved into a chaotic brawl that had an announcer yelling at the combatants like they were a group of unruly children.
The event, hosted by the Douglas County Chamber of Commerce on May 6 in Douglasville, Ga., was intended to raise money for scholarships for high school seniors who showed "outstanding leadership and community service potential."
Teams entered for $35 and beanbag-battled to be tournament champion and win a $500 cash prize. Cornhole, a popular tailgating game, is played by tossing beanbags toward an opponent's game board. Points are scored by landing the beanbags on the board or getting them to fall through a small hole cut out near the top of it.
During the tournament at the Foxhall Resort, some competitors reportedly got into a disagreement over a score, WSB-TV reported. A beer was thrown, and then suddenly the gloves were off, a spectator told Fox 5.
"There was a lot of arguing so I got closer and then I saw the beer thrown so I pulled out my phone," Alex Cannon told the station. "There was an exchange of words over scoring. I think that's what caused it."
The chaotic video shows several men scuffling with each other before tumbling to the ground. Some men seem to jump in and try to break up the fight. Others start swinging themselves. One man has his shirt ripped off.
"Break it up! Break it up!" someone shouts. Other spectators look on in in shock. It only lasts a few seconds before everyone seems to be separated - and then an announcer begins berating the fighters over the loudspeaker.
"Stop it right now! We will stop this tournament! This is stupid! This is absolutely ridiculous Get! Get outta here. We will stop this tournament right now. We are adults, and this is ridiculous. It is a cornhole tournament fundraiser. Cut the crap.”
Police told WSB-TV nobody was reported hurt, and nobody was arrested.
"There were some good blows. I don't think anybody was seriously injured, but there were definitely some good licks on both sides," Cannon told the station. "Alcohol and beanbags don't mix."
The Douglas County Chamber released a statement to Fox 5 saying it was "unfortunate that an event that has been so successful in providing scholarships for students and young professionals for the past seven years was overshadowed by a small group of people on Sunday acting inappropriately."
Comments