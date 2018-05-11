Taking back the hoodie: How #BlackandHooded celebrates black graduates

SHARE COPY LINK A social media campaign, #BlackandHooded, celebrates black students graduating with master's and doctoral degrees. The hashtag indirectly references Trayvon Martin, the black teenager who was wearing a hooded sweatshirt when he was killed in 2012. Monty Davis

A social media campaign, #BlackandHooded, celebrates black students graduating with master's and doctoral degrees. The hashtag indirectly references Trayvon Martin, the black teenager who was wearing a hooded sweatshirt when he was killed in 2012. Monty Davis