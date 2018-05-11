Woman whose Great Danes were seized faces sentencing

FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2017 file photo, Christina Fay of Wolfeboro attends District Court at the Carroll County Superior Courthouse in Ossipee, N.H. Fay, found guilty of housing dozens of filthy and sick Great Danes in her New Hampshire mansion is scheduled to be sentenced on animal cruelty charges Friday, May 11, 2018. The Concord Monitor via AP, File Elizabeth Frantz