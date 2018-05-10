Body cam video shows police saving man from burning car

New Jersey police officers saved a man from a burning car after it caught fire with him inside. Police say that the man fell asleep inside his car and apparently left his foot on the gas pedal, causing the car to overheat and eventually catch fire.
Roselle Park Police Pierre Taylor
Timelapse shows Kilauea lava lake overflow

A lava lake at the summit of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has now overflowed into the Halema‘uma‘u crater to cover two-thirds of its floor. A timelapse from the US Geological Survey shows 24 hours of activity between April 25-26.

The woman who brought down Bill Cosby

Andrea Constand is the only woman among more than 50 accusers whose complaint against Mr. Cosby has resulted in a conviction. A jury found him guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault.