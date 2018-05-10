Sentencing phase next in Oklahoma family stabbings case

FILE - In this April 18, 2018 file photo, Michael Bever arrives at the Tulsa County Courthouse for his murder trial in Tulsa, Okla. A jury in Oklahoma found the younger of two brothers guilty late Wednesday night, May 9, 2018, of fatally stabbing their parents and three siblings. Jurors handed down the verdict during the fourth week of the trial of Michael Bever, 19, who was charged with five counts of first-degree murder and one count of assault and battery with intent to kill for his role in the July 2015 stabbings. Tulsa World via AP, File Mike Simons