‘Her skin fused to her clothing’: 3-year-old scalded by hot water at store, suit says

A clerk knocked over a cup of scalding water at a Wawa convenience store last month, causing a 3-year-old girl to be burned so severely that “her skin fused to her clothing,” a lawyer for the toddler's parents told NJ.com on Wednesday.

The incident happened while Roya Konzman, the child’s mother, was buying two cups of hot water for tea at the checkout on April 25 in Neptune, New Jersey, according to a federal lawsuit filed Monday. The clerk was bagging some of the items when he knocked over a water bottle, which knocked over one of the cups of water, the suit said.

The cup burst, causing the top to come off and water to spill onto the child’s “upper body, arms and torso,” the lawsuit said.

"She looked like she had been napalmed," attorney David Mazie told NJ.com.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The toddler, identified in court documents as N.K., was “seriously burned,” suffering second- and third-degree burns, along with pain and “loss of enjoyment of life,” the suit said. Having witnessed the accident, Konzman endures “permanent emotional distress,” according to the suit.

The suit says the clerk was negligent in knocking the cup over. It says Wawa knew its hot water machine dispensed water at a “highly dangerous temperature” that would cause severe burns if it spilled on someone.

The girl’s parents say Wawa acted recklessly with disregard for its customers’ safety.

Mazie told NJ.com that his investigators tested water at the Wawa location and other stores. The water temperature at the Neptune store was 180 degrees, while another Wawa’s water was at 190 degrees, according to Mazie.

"Shower water is no more than 104 degrees — that's the max," he told NJ.com. "At 150 degrees, water will burn you in a second. There is no need for water to be this hot.”

The suit seeks at least $150,000 in damages.

A spokesman for the Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain told NJ.com that it’s “devastated” by the “unfortunate accident.”