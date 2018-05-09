A science experiment gone wrong in a Chemistry class at Merrol Hyde Magnet School in Hendersonville, Tennessee, left students and teachers with chemical burns — and lead to the school's evacuation, police say. At least 17 students and a teacher were injured.
Students rushed to hospital with chemical burns after botched science experiment, Tenn. officials say

A botched science experiment at a Tennessee high school left at least 17 students and one teacher injured, police say.

According to The Tennessean, the explosion happened at around 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Merrol Hyde Magnet School in Hendersonville.

Eight students and a teacher were rushed to nearby hospitals while others received treatment on the scene, principal Darren Frank told WSMV. Frank said in an email that the school has reached out to all parents with injured children.

Hendersonville Fire Department Chief Scotty Bush said in a press conference that many of the students suffered chemical burns — but the injuries vary, the Tennessean reported. There are no reported fatalities, he added.

Dr. Berchaun Nicholls — from the TriStar Medical Center, which has some of the injured students — told Fox17 the accident happened after someone combined a form of alcohol and Borax, which started an uncontrollable fire.

According to Fox17, students were sent home after the school was evacuated for the hazmat situation. Firefighters are now using fans to ensure the school will be safe when students return.

An initial test found that the school's air to be safe, WSMV reported.

Jeremy Johnson, a spokesman for Sumner County Schools, told Fox17 that the plan is for students to return back to class tomorrow.

