NY sex assault suspect who beat victim 'beyond recognition' is arrested in SC motel

The 21-year-old suspect in a "brutal sex assault" last week in Queens, New York, was captured Tuesday in Columbia, South Carolina, according to New York City Police.
Ronald Williams was arrested on a probation violation and is being extradited back to New York, police said. He was found "at a motel" in Columbia, South Carolina, reported the New York Post and other media outlets.
TV station PIX reports the arrest was made "without incident." Details of how police tracked Williams down have not been released Wednesday morning. The motel in Columbia was not named.
He is wanted in connection to a sexual assault of a 52-year-old wife and mother on April 30, police said in a tweet. The victim had dropped off her son at a nearby school just prior to when the incident occurred, reported TV station PIX. She was found unconscious in a basement stairwell, police said via tweet.
TV station ABC7 reported the assailant "beat her beyond recognition and broke her neck." An apartment superintendent found the victim, the station reported.
Police have offered a $10,000 reward for information about the attack. Investigators sent out a tweet Saturday identifying Williams as the chief suspect.
Investigators said in a tweet that a regional task force made the arrest.
