Video shows black Airbnb guests, police joking about call

This April 30, 2018 image taken from video of body camera footage released by the Rialto Police Department and provided by KABC-TV, shows a woman outside a car pulled over by police in Rialto, Calif. New video released by police Tuesday, May 8, 2018, shows officers joking with three black people considering suing over what they say was an excessive response to a racially motivated 911 call in Southern California. The body camera footage released by the Rialto Police Department shows a laid-back and at times light-hearted interaction between officers and the group they had pulled over, which included the granddaughter of reggae legend Bob Marley. (KABC-TV via AP)