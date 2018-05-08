Mom listened on the phone, helpless, as attacker killed her 15-year-old, Utah cops say

Baleigh Bagshaw, 15, arrived home from her Salt Lake City school on Monday afternoon and called her mother, police say.

Remembered by co-workers at an ice cream shop as bubbly, sweet and responsible, Baleigh checked in with her mom every day after returning home, reported the Deseret News. But this time, something went wrong.

Someone inside the home brutally attacked the teen while she talked to her mother, the Deseret News reported.

"Her mother heard the attack going on and then the phone went dead,” Salt Lake City police Sgt. Brandon Shearer told the Deseret News.

Her mother asked a neighbor to check on Baleigh, who was found dead, but police have released few details on how she died.

Police are seeking Shaun French, 24, in connection with the case, reported KTVX. He’s believed to be driving a camouflage-colored 1991 Daihatsu Rocky with Wyoming plates 19-13974. He may be heading to Wyoming, Colorado or Cleveland, Ohio, and he may be armed.

#PersonOfInterest in today's #Homicide looking for Shaun French 24, may be driving a Daihatsu Rocky 1991, camouflage in color, Wyo listing 19-13974. Picture of vehicle is not actual vehicle. If you see a vehicle matching this description or know where Shaun is call 801-799-3000. pic.twitter.com/BlCiwptKrv — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) May 8, 2018

He’s being sought on a warrant for unlawful sexual contact with a minor in connection with an earlier case involving Baleigh, the TV station reported.

“It was a very violent attack,” Shearer told The Salt Lake Tribune. “So there‘s quite a bit of evidence, and it’s widely spread throughout the home and throughout the area.”

Shearer told the publication it’s not yet clear how or when the assailant got inside the home.

Baleigh worked at a Leatherby’s Family Creamery and was active in the local dog show community, reported the Deseret News.

"She was really sweet," co-worker Gwendolyn Robinson told the publication. "She worked very hard. She was a good girl."

Neighor Tim Wiles told KSL he was shocked by the slaying. "It's very scary, to be honest," he said. "I would never suspect it."