Nearly $1 million of cancer medicine was on its way to Alabama - until it was stolen

A tractor trailer carrying nearly $1 million worth of lifesaving cancer medication was stolen from a Tennessee truck stop on May 3, according to the Giles County Sheriff's Department.
Now the truck and trailer have been recovered, minus $954,000 worth of Octagam, an immunotherapy drug used to treat problems with the immune system and cancer.
Police say the driver of the truck, which was bound for Dothan, Ala., pulled into a Pilot Truck Stop gas station in Giles County, Tenn., a little before 8:30 p.m. The driver stopped for gas, then went into the store for a short time, police said.
When he came out, the truck was gone - along with the two pallets of Octagam.
"He came in yelling that his truck got stolen and I didn't know to react to it at first because that hasn't happened in a long time," Allen Vannatter, who was working at the truck stop at the time, told WAAY.
Surveillance video from the truck stop shows a red Red Volvo semi truck and trailer following the first vehicle into the truck stop, according to police. The video allegedly shows someone getting out of the Volvo and entering the victim's truck, NewsChannel 5 reported.
Both the Volvo and the stolen vehicle then took off down the road, police said.
The stolen truck and trailer were found the next morning near Frankewing, Tenn., but when investigators opened the back, the lifesaving medicine had been removed and tracking devices placed on them had been destroyed, CDLLife reported.
Investigators told WAAY the drugs are often stolen to be sold on the black market, usually out of Florida.
Police are still looking for the medicine and a suspect, and are asking anyone with information to call investigators at the Giles County Sheriff's Department at 931-363-3505.
