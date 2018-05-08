Young mom backed a car into a cop, Missouri police say. They shot her to death

A southwest Missouri mother of two was mortally wounded in a police shooting after she backed into a cop during a traffic stop on Saturday, authorities say.
Savannah Hill, 21, died Monday after she was shot by an Aurora, Missouri, police officer.
Officers with the Aurora-Marionville Police Department pulled over the Kia hatchback Hill was driving at around 3 p.m. Saturday because they spotted a 19-year-old man with arrest warrants sitting in the passenger seat, KY3 reported.
Two officers approached the vehicle. That's when the vehicle went into reverse and struck an officer, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.
The other officer fired shots, hitting the driver.
Hill was taken by helicopter to a Springfield hospital, where she died Monday afternoon, said her father, Chris Nethery.
When reached by The Kansas City Star on Tuesday, Nethery was preparing to make funeral arrangements for his daughter.
"Today, it finally hit me. It still doesn’t seem like a reality," he said.
"I'm waiting for her to walk in the door and make me smile — and that was her. She'd say, 'Hey, Daddy.' "
Nethery said he had been camping in Texas on Saturday when the call came from his youngest daughter. The father — who told the Springfield News-Leader he used to be a dispatcher, then a firefighter — turned on a police scanner and heard that a woman had "a gunshot to the head with brain matter showing."
He soon learned that she was his daughter.
A co-worker drove him back to Missouri that day.
Since then, family and friends are still trying to wrap their heads around what happened.
Hill was a certified nurse's assistant who worked with military veterans, her father told the News-Leader. She was also a mother of two children, ages 3 and 5. Nethery said the children were with their father the day Hill was shot.
A GoFundMe account created by a friend to help the family with funeral expenses has raised more than $1,100 since Sunday. Nethery said any donations not used for the funeral will go toward a savings account for Hill's children.
As for the police investigation, Hill's family is waiting for answers.
The Highway Patrol, which is leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting, told multiple media outlets over the weekend that the two officers involved in the traffic stop were placed on paid administrative leave.
The male passenger who was in Hill's car was taken into custody following the shooting but has not yet been identified. It's unclear why he was wanted by police.
The officer who was hit by the car was taken to a hospital with injuries.
A third person who was in the car, a 29-year-old woman, received minor injuries and was also taken to a hospital, KY3 reported.
The Aurora-Marionville Police Department issued a brief statement on its Facebook page late Saturday and referred all questions to the Highway Patrol.
"Several citizens have expressed concern for the incident that happened earlier today. Thank you for your prayers and kind words," the agency wrote. "The Missouri State Highway Patrol will be handling the investigation."
