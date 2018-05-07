Dad slept as toddler wandered Motel 6. It happened again — and the child died, cops say

SHARE COPY LINK Lufkin, Texas, police arrested a father on injury to a child charges after they say he fell asleep after a night of drugs and drinking, and didn’t notice that his 3-year-old sneaked out of the motel room and drowned in the pool. Lufkin Police Department

