Lava moves down street in eruption-hit Hawaii neighborhood

Nine fissure eruptions were reported at Leilani Estates, near Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano, late on Sunday, May 6, two days after a magnitude-6.9 earthquake hit the area.
USGS via storyful
Timelapse shows Kilauea lava lake overflow

National

Timelapse shows Kilauea lava lake overflow

A lava lake at the summit of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has now overflowed into the Halema‘uma‘u crater to cover two-thirds of its floor. A timelapse from the US Geological Survey shows 24 hours of activity between April 25-26.

The woman who brought down Bill Cosby

National

The woman who brought down Bill Cosby

Andrea Constand is the only woman among more than 50 accusers whose complaint against Mr. Cosby has resulted in a conviction. A jury found him guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault.