Lava moves down street in eruption-hit Hawaii neighborhood

An eruption of the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island forced residents in residential areas to evacuate. Kilauea is Hawaii Island's youngest volcano, located on the southeastern area of the island.
A lava lake at the summit of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has now overflowed into the Halema‘uma‘u crater to cover two-thirds of its floor. A timelapse from the US Geological Survey shows 24 hours of activity between April 25-26.
Former St. Martin school bus driver Antioinette Jane Raymond has been charged with misdemeanor of contributing to neglect, delinquency or abuse of a child and simple assault for her treatment of a student riding her bus in 2014 and 2015.
Former St. Martin special needs teacher Kerri Nettles was charged with misdemeanor neglect and simple assault for her treatment of a disabled student riding the bus in 2014 and 2015. She pleaded no contest in Jackson County Circuit Court.
In June 2012, a relatively obscure lawyer for Donald Trump, Michael Cohen, appeared before the Miami-Dade County Commission to pitch a tv and movie production facility in Homestead called Trump Studio City. The plan fizzled.
This 27-pound loggerhead turtle, was one of twelve released Wednesday, April 25, 2018 off Ocracoke Island, N.C., after being rehabilitated at the NC Aquaruim on Roanoke Island. The turtles were rehabilitated after being stunned by cold ocean waters.