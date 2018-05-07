AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Trump to announce decision on Iran nuclear deal on Tuesday
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is set to reveal his decision on whether to keep the U.S. in the Iran deal on Tuesday, a move that could determine the fate of the 2015 agreement that froze Iran's nuclear program.
The announcement is set to cap more than a year of deliberation and negotiation that has at time pitted Trump against some of his closest aides and key American allies. Trump is facing a self-imposed May 12 deadline over whether to uphold the 2015 nuclear agreement, which he long has criticized. The president has signaled he will pull out of the pact by the deadline unless it is revised, but he faces intense pressure from European allies not to do so.
"I will be announcing my decision on the Iran Deal tomorrow from the White House at 2:00pm," Trump tweeted Monday.
The president has been the subject of an intense lobbying effort by American allies to maintain the agreement, with British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson making a last-ditch appeal to the administration in a visit to Washington this week. European leaders say that they are open to negotiating a side agreement with Iran, but the existing framework must remain untouched for that to happen.
It is not immediately clear what Trump will announce Tuesday or whether he will announce the end of the deal or push for a renegotiation. Trump in October "decertified" the deal with Iran, but did not move to re-impose sanctions, known as a "snap-back."
___
4 women accuse New York attorney general of physical abuse
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, whose office has taken on a high-profile role in the fight against sexual misconduct, was physically violent with four women he was romantically involved with, according to their accounts which were published on Monday in The New Yorker .
Two women spoke on the record, saying Schneiderman repeatedly hit them during the course of their relationships with him in recent years, and never with their consent. Neither woman filed any police complaints, but both said they sought out medical attention and confided in people close to them about the abuse.
A third woman who also was involved with him told her story to the other two women, but said she was too frightened to come forward. A fourth woman said Schneiderman slapped her when she rebuffed him, but also asked to remain unidentified. The New Yorker said it vetted the third woman's allegations, and saw a photo of what the fourth woman said was her injury.
The two women who spoke on the record, Michelle Manning Barish and Tanya Selvaratnam, both said the physical abuse escalated over time, including choking and hitting, and that Schneiderman also was a heavy drinker. The Associated Press is identifying the women because they agreed to tell their stories publicly.
Manning Barish said she was involved with Schneiderman from mid-2013 through the end of 2014; Selvaratnam said she was involved with him from the summer of 2016 until fall 2017.
___
10 Things to Know for Tuesday
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Tuesday:
1. TRUMP TO DELIVER IRAN VERDICT
The president is set to reveal his decision on whether to keep the U.S. in the Iran deal, a move that could determine the fate of the 2015 agreement that froze Iran's nuclear program.
2. WHAT STATE DEPARTMENT WANTS TO CLARIFY
The administration says Rudy Giuliani "speaks for himself" and not for the president on foreign policy after a string of dramatic statements by Trump's new lawyer about Iran and North Korea.
___
Slopes of volcano offer lush, affordable piece of paradise
PAHOA, Hawaii (AP) — As lava crawled down Leilani Road in a hissing, popping mass, Cheryl Griffith stood in its path and placed a plant in a crack in the ground as an offering to the Native Hawaiian volcano goddess, Pele.
Griffith lives in Leilani Estates, a subdivision on the Big Island where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano has burst through the ground, destroying more than two dozen homes and resulting in evacuation orders for nearly 2,000 people. But the 61-year-old did not leave.
"I love this place, and I've been around the volcano for a while," Griffith said. "I'm just not one to rush off."
For many people outside Hawaii, it's hard to understand why anyone would risk living near an active volcano with such destructive power. But the slopes of Kilauea offer affordable land and a lush rural setting that attract a hardy breed of independent people. The landscape contrasts sharply with the state's more expensive real estate on Oahu and Maui, and the bustling capital of Honolulu.
Amber Makuakane, a 37-year-old teacher and single mother of two, lost her three-bedroom house to the lava. She grew up here and lived in the house for nine years. Her parents also live in Leilani Estates.
___
Sessions: Zero-tolerance policy may split families at border
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A "zero-tolerance" policy toward people who enter the United States illegally may cause families to be separated while parents are prosecuted, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Monday.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it would refer all arrests for illegal entry to federal prosecutors, throwing its weight behind Sessions' policy announced last month to vastly expand criminal prosecutions of people with few or no previous offenses. A conviction for illegal entry carries a maximum penalty of six months in custody for first-time crossers, though they usually do far less time, and two years for repeat offenses.
"If you cross the border unlawfully, then we will prosecute you. It's that simple," Sessions told reporters on a mesa overlooking the Pacific Ocean, where a border barrier separating San Diego and Tijuana, Mexico juts out into the ocean.
Nearly one of every four Border Patrol arrests on the Mexican border from October through April was someone who came in a family, meaning any large increase in prosecutions is likely to cause parents to be separated from their children while they face charges and do time in jail.
Children who are separated from their parents would be put under supervision of the U.S. Health and Human Services Department, Sessions said. The department's Office of Refugee Resettlement releases children traveling alone to family and places them in shelters.
___
As headlines swirl, Trump grows frustrated with Giuliani
NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump is growing increasingly irritated with lawyer Rudy Giuliani's frequently off-message media blitz, in which he has muddied the waters on hush money paid to porn actress Stormy Daniels and made claims that could complicate the president's standing in the special counsel's Russia probe.
Trump has begun questioning whether Giuliani, the former New York City mayor, should be sidelined from television interviews, according to two people familiar with the president's thinking but not authorized to speak publicly about private discussions.
Trump also expressed annoyance that Giuliani's theatrics have breathed new life into the Daniels story and extended its lifespan. It's a concern shared by Trump allies who think Giuliani is only generating more legal and political trouble for the White House.
Giuliani, the newest addition to the president's legal team, first rattled the White House last week when he sat for interviews on Fox News and seemed to contradict Trump's previous statements by saying the president was aware of the October 2016 payout to Daniels from his personal attorney, Michael Cohen. He also suggested the settlement with Daniels had been made because Trump was in the stretch run of his presidential campaign.
After Trump chided Giuliani on Friday, saying the lawyer needed to "get his facts straight," the former mayor put out a statement trying to clarify his remarks. But in weekend interviews, Giuliani appeared to dig himself a deeper hole by acknowledging that "Cohen takes care of situations like this, then gets paid for them sometimes." He did not rule out the possibility that Cohen had paid off other women.
___
Trump signals cooperative approach with Mueller is fading
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump signaled a more confrontational legal strategy against the special counsel's Russia probe on Monday, ripping into what he dismissed as an investigation into a "made up, phony crime."
His series of tweets were fresh evidence that the cooperative approach with special counsel Robert Mueller that had been advocated by the president's legal team for months has gone by the wayside. It also revealed the president's anxiety about how the investigation could sway voters as they decide whether to keep congressional Republicans in power or force him to face an aggressive Democratic majority.
Trump's new lawyer, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, has used a string of media appearances over the past week to cast the probe as a "totally garbage investigation." And Giuliani has called into question whether Trump would be treated fairly by Mueller's prosecutors if he were to agree to an interview.
No decision has been made on whether to permit the president to sit for an interview, but a person familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak publicly on it told The Associated Press that the legal team hopes to resolve that question by May 17, the one-year anniversary of Mueller's appointment. Giuliani earlier told The Wall Street Journal that the team hopes to decide by that date.
Mueller's team is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible coordination with Trump associates as well as whether the president obstructed justice. So far, the special counsel's office has charged 19 people — including four Trump campaign advisers — and three Russian companies.
___
Iran-Contra figure Oliver North named president of the NRA
ATLANTA (AP) — Retired Lt. Col. Oliver North, the Marine at the center of the Iran-Contra affair three decades ago, was named president Monday of the National Rifle Association, giving it star power as it faces a powerful backlash over the massacres in Florida and Las Vegas.
North's appointment was ripped by gun-control advocates who called the move symptomatic of an NRA tone-deaf given his role in the arms-trafficking scandal that engulfed the White House in the Reagan administration. Conservatives and gun-rights supporters hailed him as a patriot who will vigorously battle efforts to restrict access to firearms.
North, 74, will be the biggest celebrity to lead the 5-million-member gun lobby since Hollywood leading man Charlton Heston, who famously declared in 2000 that his guns would have to be taken "from my cold, dead hands."
"Oliver North is a legendary warrior for American freedom, a gifted communicator and skilled leader," NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre said.
Momentum for gun control has been building since the mass shooting in Las Vegas last fall that killed 58 people and the Feb. 14 rampage at a Parkland, Florida, high school that left 17 dead.
___
Holy haute couture: Met Gala blends fashion, some religion
NEW YORK (AP) — Delicate veils, jeweled crowns and elaborate trains made up the holy trinity of haute couture at Monday's religion-themed Met Gala.
Always on point Sarah Jessica Parker chose her gown and headdress from a series of drawings by Dolce & Gabbana. The intricate headpiece was a Neapolitan nativity altar made to scale by the Italian design house.
Bella Hadid held court as a gothic priestess (is that a thing?), as her gold-embroidered headpiece fanned out over a simple black corset and skirt. The dramatic look was topped off with a structured, embossed leather jacket, emblazoned with a gold cross.
Kate Bosworth's pearl-encrusted veil draped over a shimmering tulle gown by Oscar de la Renta, while Mindy Kaling donned a regal, blue-jeweled crown with a feminine silver gown and navy gloves. Kaling stars in the upcoming "Ocean's 8," a jewelry heist romp set at the Met Gala.
If anyone can make a mitre modern, it's Rihanna. The Grammy-winning artist arrived dripping in pearls and crystals in a Maison Margiela Artisanal minidress and ornate robe. Rihanna is never one to shy away from a grand entrance. Last year, she wowed in a dress covered in fluttery petal-like pieces by Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo.
___
Zimmerman charged with stalking Trayvon film investigator
SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say George Zimmerman threatened a private investigator working for a documentary filmmaker.
Court records show Zimmerman was issued a summons for a May 30 arraignment on a charge of misdemeanor stalking.
A sheriff's report says the investigator contacted Zimmerman in September on behalf of Michael Gasparro, who is making a documentary on Trayvon Martin. The series is being produced by rapper Jay-Z.
Court records show the private investigator received 55 phone calls, 67 text messages, 36 voicemails and 27 emails from Zimmerman in December.
The records don't list an attorney for Zimmerman.
Comments