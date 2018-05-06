Score an A+ with some sweet deals and discounts for Teacher Appreciation Day

If you’re a teacher and apples aren’t your thing, you can get free sandwiches, burritos, beer or other deals instead Tuesday for Teacher Appreciation Day.
Many businesses offer year-round discounts or other benefits to teachers and educators, but here are some of the special offers for Teacher Appreciation day on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Unless otherwise noted, offers are only good that day.
Teacher Appreciation Day Freebies
Chick-fil-A: Bring your faculty ID to select locations for a free sandwich.
Chipotle: Show your faculty ID when ordering from 3 p.m. to closing for a free burrito when you buy one at participating locations.
Cici's Pizza: Bring your faculty ID for a free buffet — drink not included.
World of Beer: Get a free free draught pint of either Sam Adams Nitro White or Angry Orchard Crisp Apple Cider with a faculty ID. The web page says the offer's good Tuesday, May 3, but presumably that's a typo since Teacher Appreciation Day is on May 8 (and May 3 doesn't fall on a Tuesday this year).
Teacher Apppreciation Day Deals and Discounts
Bruegger's Bagels: Get 20 percent off a catering order for teachers through Friday, May 11.
Costco: U.S. teachers who sign up for new memberships online Tuesday get $60 in savings.
MOD Pizza:Get 50 percent off your pizza or salad at participating locations with your faculty ID.
PDQ: Show your faculty ID to get 50 percent off your order.
