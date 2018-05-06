Fatal attack on interracial couple in Arizona heads to trial

This undated photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections shows Travis Ricci. Ricci, who authorities said was a member of a white supremacist group, is being tried in Phoenix on a murder charge in a woman's 2009 shooting death. Prosecutors say the woman, who was white, was killed because Ricci was upset that she was dating a black man. Ricci is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence in an unrelated case for aggravated assault and misconduct involving weapons. (Arizona Department of Corrections via AP)