He says he wasn't stalking his neighbor. But 90 pounds of panties said otherwise.

A man known in his trailer park community as "Santa Claus" insisted he meant no harm when he broke into his neighbor's home and car and left her handwritten notes and underwear and expressed his desire that she would wear the panties.

Some of the panties belonged to her — which led to the three burglary charges for Isitro Lee Sanches.

The Panama City man was also charged with aggravated stalking last April by the Bay County Sheriff's Office.

On Friday, Sanches, 59, was convicted of all charges. He faces 40 years in prison, the Panama City News Herald reported. His sentencing is scheduled for May 11.

Sanches' attorney argued that prosecutors had no direct evidence that tied him to stalking the woman.

But Bay Area detectives, tipped by the woman's boyfriend who saw Sanches in her kitchen with a startled look on his face, helped prove otherwise.

Sanches was captured when he ran into a nearby stretch of woods after being spooked by the boyfriend who had chased him and identified the bearded man as the neighborhood's "Santa Claus."

Officers soon found three 30-pound bags of women's underwear — 90 pounds, the same weight as a newborn calf, and nearly as heavy as a standard toilet — inside his residence. Sanches wouldn't answer the detectives' questions, but investigators spoke with family members about his behavior, Bay County sheriffs said.

The panties detectives found in Sanches' home included some that belonged to the victim and a large quantity of female underwear that were consistent with the size, brand, and style the victim discovered in and around her residence, deputies said.

All 90 pounds of the undergarments were presented to the jury. The woman first found about eight pairs of panties and a note in her unlocked car in January 2017, Bay County sheriffs said.

"The notes were written by someone who had some knowledge of the victim and expressed a desire to see the victim wearing the underwear," deputies said.

The panties and accompanying notes turned up on her front porch and, more ominously, inside her home and on her bed.

They kept coming until Sanches' arrest in April 2017. The woman tried collecting all the materials she'd found left for her but couldn't keep up.

"It got to the point it happened several times a day,” she told the News Herald. "I was just gathering the notes and the panties so I could report them later. It got too much. I work two jobs."

