Texas man flings sex toy, flaming T-shirt at girlfriend during breakup, police say

When his relationship went wrong Friday, James Andrew Moses' T-shirt went up in flames, police in Denton, Texas, say.
But not before he threw a sex toy at his soon-to-be ex-girlfriend during a breakup argument at a home on the south side of town, according to the Denton Record-Chronicle.
Denton police spokesman Shane Kizer told the newspaper that the woman suffered a red mark on her chest "consistent with the size of a dildo."
As she was leaving the home, KRLD reported, Moses took off his T-shirt and lit it on fire using the kitchen stove. He also allegedly threw that at her, but she was able to dodge it, the station reported.
It wasn't just the dildo and his T-shirt that got caught in the middle of the messy breakup.
Police told the Record-Chronicle that during the fight, Moses also broke a tablet device belonging to the woman's brother over her knee. At one point, he allegedly took her phone away to prevent her from calling police.
Then, police say, he threw her to the ground. Moses reportedly denies all the accusations.
Moses, 31, faces one count each of assault causing bodily injury, interfering with emergency response, and criminal mischief, according to jail records. He was released from the Denton City Jail Friday after posting $8,500 bond, the same day he was booked in by Denton police.
According to court records, he had previously pleaded no contest to driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest in 2015, theft in 2013 and marijuana possession in 2006, all in Denton County.
Comments