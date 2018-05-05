AP: Numerous mishaps traced to adults who had guns in school

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018 file photo, a police car drives near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., as students return to class for the first time since a former student opened fire there with an assault weapon. Calls to encourage school districts to add more armed teachers and officers have intensified since the shooting rampage at this school that left 17 students and educators dead. Terry Renna AP Photo