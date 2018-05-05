Normalcy elusive in community where women were held captive

FILE - In this May 7, 2013 file photo, members of the FBI evidence response team carry out the front screen door from the Cleveland home of Ariel Castro, where three women escaped after 10 years of captivity. Residents on the street where three women were held captive say they're tired of being eyed by spectators who still visit the site five years after Ariel Castro's house of horrors was demolished. It has been reported that cars and buses continue to crawl past the lot where Castro's home once stood. Tony Dejak, File AP Photo