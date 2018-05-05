AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Trump chides Giuliani to 'get his facts straight' on Stormy
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump suggested Friday that Rudy Giuliani, the aggressive new face of his legal team, needed to "get his facts straight" about the hush money paid to porn actress Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 election. Giuliani quickly came up with a new version.
Trump chided Giuliani even as he insisted that "we're not changing any stories" about the $130,000 settlement, which was paid to Daniels to keep her quiet about her allegations of an affair with Trump.. Hours later, Giuliani backed away from his previous suggestion that the Oct. 27 settlement had been made because Trump was in the stretch run of his campaign.
"The payment was made to resolve a personal and false allegation in order to protect the president's family," Giuliani said in a statement released Friday. "It would have been done in any event, whether he was a candidate or not."
A day earlier, Giuliani had said on Fox News: "Imagine if that came out on October 15, 2016, in the middle of the last debate with Hillary Clinton."
Trump said Friday that Giuliani was "a great guy but he just started a day ago" and the former mayor of New York City was still "learning the subject matter." Giuliani revealed this week that Trump knew about the payment to Daniels made by his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, and the president paid Cohen back.
___
Hard-line US demands on China raise stakes in trade talks
BEIJING (AP) — A list of hard-line demands that the Trump administration handed China this week could make it even more difficult to resolve a trade conflict between the world's two largest economies.
That's the view of trade analysts who say the U.S. insistence that Beijing shrink America's gaping trade deficit with China by $200 billion by the end of 2020, among other demands, is more likely to raise tensions than to calm them. The thrust of the demands is that China should give up policies that favor domestic companies especially in a strategic rivalry with the U.S. over technology — policies Beijing considers core to its state-driven economic model and vital for its future growth.
An editorial on Saturday by China's ruling Communist Party's mouthpiece, the People's Daily, said Beijing was willing to engage in discussions that brought benefits to both sides but would not give in to strong-arm tactics that hurt China's interests.
"In the face of the U.S.'s fierce offensive of protectionism, China resolutely defends its national interest," the People's Daily said. "It will never trade away its core interests and rejects the U.S.'s demand for an exorbitant price."
A U.S. official confirmed the authenticity of a document outlining U.S. priorities that was presented to China ahead of two days of trade talks that ended Friday. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because of the confidential nature of the talks.
___
Court vacates Kennedy cousin Skakel's murder conviction
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — In a stunning reversal, the Connecticut Supreme Court on Friday overturned Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel's murder conviction in the 1975 bludgeoning death of a girl in wealthy Greenwich.
The high court issued a 4-3 ruling that Skakel's trial attorney failed to present evidence of an alibi. The same court in December 2016 had reinstated Skakel's conviction after a lower court ordered a new trial, citing mistakes by the trial attorney, Mickey Sherman.
It wasn't immediately clear if prosecutors will subject Skakel to a new trial. A spokesman for Chief State's Attorney Kevin Kane said prosecutors were reviewing the new ruling. He declined further comment.
Skakel, a nephew of Robert F. Kennedy's widow, Ethel Kennedy, was convicted of murder in 2002 in the death of Martha Moxley in 1975 when they were teenagers. He was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison, but was freed on $1.2 million bail after serving 11 years behind bars when the lower court overturned his murder conviction in 2013.
The case has drawn international attention because of the Kennedy name, Skakel's rich family, numerous theories about who killed Moxley and the brutal way in which she died. Several other people, including Skakel's brother Tommy Skakel, have been mentioned as possible killers.
___
Iowa governor signs strictest abortion regulation in US
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday signed a law banning most abortions if a fetal heartbeat can be detected, or at around six weeks of pregnancy, marking the strictest abortion regulation in the nation — but setting the state up for a lengthy court fight.
The Republican governor signed the legislation in her formal office at the state Capitol as protesters gathered outside chanting, "My body, my choice!" Reynolds acknowledged that the new law would likely face litigation, but said: "This is bigger than just a law, this is about life, and I'm not going to back down." Reynolds has previously said she was "proud to be pro-life."
The ban, set to take effect on July 1, has propelled Iowa to the front of a push among conservative statehouses jockeying to enact restrictive regulations on the medical procedure. Mississippi passed a law earlier this year banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, but it's on hold after a court challenge.
The Iowa law provides for some exemptions that allow abortions during a later pregnancy stage to save a pregnant woman's life or in some cases of rape and incest.
Maggie DeWitte, who leads the group Iowans for Life, called Reynolds' move "historic."
___
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano jolts with lava, quakes and gas
PAHOA, Hawaii (AP) — Sputtering lava, strong earthquakes and toxic gas jolted the southern part of the Big Island of Hawaii as magma shifted underneath a restless Kilauea volcano.
The trifecta of natural threats forced stressed out residents to evacuate and prompted the closure of parks and college campuses on Friday.
Multiple new vents, from which lava is spurting out of the ground, formed in the same residential neighborhood where molten rock first emerged Thursday. At midday, a magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck — the biggest of hundreds of quakes this week and the largest to strike the state in 43 years. Residents were also warned to watch out for dangerous levels of sulfuric gas.
Hawaiian Volcano Observatory spokeswoman Janet Babb said the earthquakes reflected the volcano adjusting to the shifting magma.
"The magma moving down the rift zones, it causes stress on the south flank of the volcano," Babb said. "We're just getting a series of earthquakes."
___
Trump exit from Iran nuclear deal enters uncharted territory
WASHINGTON (AP) — It's not as simple as just saying "we're out" of the Iran nuclear deal.
If President Donald Trump follows through on his threat to pull the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal on May 12, the rest of the world will be thrust into uncharted territory, forced to navigate a complex web of U.S. sanctions that were lifted under the landmark accord but would ostensibly be put back in place.
Would Trump re-impose sanctions on those who do business with Iran? How quickly? And would Europe follow suit? How would Iran respond? And what happens to Iran's pre-existing obligations to allow nuclear inspections?
"It's going to be very complicated," said Ama Adams, who advises clients on international sanctions compliance at the law firm Ropes & Gray. "There are lots of opportunities to trip up and make mistakes. It's going to be a period of a lot of activity and flurry."
A look at possible scenarios for what stays and goes if Trump exits the accord:
___
Georgia executes killer of off-duty prison guard
JACKSON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia inmate executed for a 1996 shotgun slaying twitched briefly as the lethal injection flowed into his body and groaned.
Forty-year-old Robert Earl Butts Jr. was declared dead by a prison warden at 9:58 p.m. Friday after the compounded barbiturate pentobarbital was injected into his body. Prison officials said he had declined to take a sedative.
Strapped to a gurney with his arms out to his sides, Butts kept his eyes closed throughout the procedure. A tube that delivers the killing drugs through a wall appeared to pulse soon after the warden left the death chamber at 9:42.
"It burns, man," Butts said in a low voice. Those were his final words.
___
McCain gets visits from friends, family after surgery
WASHINGTON (AP) — A frail Sen. John McCain has been receiving a stream of visitors and good wishes at his Arizona ranch as he confronts the aftermath of brain cancer treatment and surgery.
Former Vice President Joe Biden sat with McCain for 90 minutes Sunday, according to people close to both men. Biden followed McCain's closest friends, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and retired Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman, who visited McCain at the Mayo Clinic two weeks ago. McCain's daughter, Meghan, tweeted Friday that she was heading to her father's side.
"Going home to Arizona to be with my family," she tweeted. "Thank you all again for your prayers, patience, understanding and compassion during this time. It means the world to me and my entire family."
McCain, 81, had hoped to return to the Senate, where he's served since 1987. He has been unable to do so after cancer treatment and surgery for an intestinal infection last month. Despite that, he's finished work on a new book being released May 22, "The Restless Wave." And he continued to advocate for a return to the days when partisans could disagree without demonizing each other.
"I'd like to see us recover our sense that we're more alike than different," McCain said in audio excerpts from his book reported by National Public Radio.
___
China's Xi free trader to world, champion of Marx at home
BEIJING (AP) — To the world, China's President Xi Jinping presents himself as a champion of free markets. At home, he's leading a campaign to promote the works of communist philosopher Karl Marx, who 150 years ago famously warned of the dangers of global capitalism.
"Marx was Correct," declared a slickly produced TV special that's part of a state media campaign rolled out by Xi's administration this week seeking to popularize Marx among younger Chinese raised in an era of market-style economic reform. The campaign featured a catchy theme song, dramatic readings, and an article titled "Say Hi to Marx" showing an illustration of the white-bearded Marx making a trendy V-for-victory sign.
"Today, we commemorate Marx in order to pay tribute to the greatest thinker in the history of mankind and also to declare our firm belief in the scientific truth of Marxism," Xi said in a speech Friday prominently displayed across state media platforms.
It's all about cementing the power of Xi and the ruling Communist Party and combating liberal Western democratic concepts thought to threaten its rule, using a legacy dating way past the 1949 Chinese revolution, analysts say.
The madness for Marx dovetails with a drive to "Sinicize" culture, religion and ideology by instilling social control through the teachings of the ancient philosopher Confucius, said Perry Link, an American expert on Chinese literature and politics.
___
Albert Pujols becomes 32nd player in 3,000-hit club
SEATTLE (AP) — Los Angeles Angels slugger Albert Pujols got his 3,000th hit, reaching the mark with a broken-bat single Friday night against Seattle and becoming the 32nd player in major league history to join the exclusive club.
Pujols dumped the single into shallow right field in the fifth inning against Mike Leake. It came on Pujols' sixth attempt after getting to 2,999 a day earlier.
Pujols received a standing ovation from the crowd at Safeco Field and was given the baseball and first base as a memento. His teammates all greeted him on the field before action resumed. The Angels won the game 5-0, and Pujols collected hit No. 3,001 in the ninth inning with a two-run single.
"I was really excited, but at the same time you still have a game you need to play and you still need to focus to win that game," Pujols said. "That's what I told those guys. Let's go win that game so it can taste a little better with a win."
The 38-year-old Pujols nearly got the mark in the first inning, but his hard liner was right at shortstop Jean Segura. Pujols walked on a 3-2 pitch leading off the fourth inning after fouling off four two-strike pitches.
