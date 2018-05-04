Chicago police work the scene near the area where a federal agent was shot and critically wounded in Chicago while working on an investigation with local authorities on Friday, May 4, 2018. A Chicago police spokesman says the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent was working with Chicago officers at the time of the shooting about 3:15 a.m. Friday on the city's South Side. No arrests have been reported.
Manhunt for gunman after federal agent shot in Chicago

The Associated Press

May 04, 2018 09:46 AM

CHICAGO

Chicago police have deployed several hundred officers to hunt for a gunman who shot and critically wounded a federal agent.

Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL'-mee) says the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent was working with Chicago officers on a drug investigation at about 3:15 a.m. Friday when a man ran out of a building on the city's South Side and shot the agent in the face. He says the agent is expected to survive.

Guglielmi says officers returned fire, but it is unclear if the gunman was shot. He says no arrests have been made and that the gunman has not yet been identified.

He says the ATF will release additional information. The Associated Press has requested comment from an ATF spokeswoman in Chicago.

