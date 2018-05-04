FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks at a news conference about allegations related to his extramarital affair with his hairdresser, in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri House Democrats are demanding that the Republican leadership launch immediate impeachment proceedings against Greitens, accusing Republicans of stalling.
FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks at a news conference about allegations related to his extramarital affair with his hairdresser, in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri House Democrats are demanding that the Republican leadership launch immediate impeachment proceedings against Greitens, accusing Republicans of stalling. St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File J.B. Forbes
FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks at a news conference about allegations related to his extramarital affair with his hairdresser, in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri House Democrats are demanding that the Republican leadership launch immediate impeachment proceedings against Greitens, accusing Republicans of stalling. St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File J.B. Forbes

National

Missouri to hold session to consider impeaching governor

By DAVID A. LIEB and BLAKE NELSON Associated Press

May 04, 2018 12:31 AM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

The Missouri Legislature will convene later this month to consider impeaching Gov. Eric Greitens following allegations of sexual misconduct and misuse of charity resources.

House and Senate leaders announced Thursday that they had enough petition signatures of lawmakers to convene a special session at 6:30 p.m. on May 18 — just 30 minutes after the regular session ends.

It will mark the first time in Missouri history that a Legislature has called itself into a special session.

The move comes as Greitens faces two felony charges — one related to a 2015 extramarital affair and the other to using a charity donor list for his gubernatorial campaign.

If the House votes to impeach Greitens, the Senate would choose a judicial panel to conduct a trial on whether to remove him from office.

  Comments  