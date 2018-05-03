Traffic camera captures deadly Arizona plane crash

A video from a traffic camera shows the final moments of a small airplane before it crashed on a Scottsdale, Arizona golf course last month, killing six.
Scottsdale Police Department Pierre Taylor
A lava lake at the summit of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has now overflowed into the Halema‘uma‘u crater to cover two-thirds of its floor. A timelapse from the US Geological Survey shows 24 hours of activity between April 25-26.

Andrea Constand is the only woman among more than 50 accusers whose complaint against Mr. Cosby has resulted in a conviction. A jury found him guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

This 27-pound loggerhead turtle, was one of twelve released Wednesday, April 25, 2018 off Ocracoke Island, N.C., after being rehabilitated at the NC Aquaruim on Roanoke Island. The turtles were rehabilitated after being stunned by cold ocean waters.