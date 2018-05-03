Transgender inmate says she was raped amid prison lawsuit

This 2018 photo provided by inmate Lindsay Saunders-Velez shows her, at left, with mentor Meghan Baker at the Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility in Cañon City, Colo. Saunders-Velez is a transgender inmate who is suing Colorado's corrections agency, saying she was raped at a men's prison hours after a federal judge denied her request to block the prison from keeping her in a disciplinary unit. (Courtesy Lindsay Saunders-Velez via AP)