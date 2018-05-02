Surveillance camera captures military plane crash near Savannah, Georgia

A lava lake at the summit of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has now overflowed into the Halema‘uma‘u crater to cover two-thirds of its floor. A timelapse from the US Geological Survey shows 24 hours of activity between April 25-26.
Former St. Martin school bus driver Antioinette Jane Raymond has been charged with misdemeanor of contributing to neglect, delinquency or abuse of a child and simple assault for her treatment of a student riding her bus in 2014 and 2015.
Former St. Martin special needs teacher Kerri Nettles was charged with misdemeanor neglect and simple assault for her treatment of a disabled student riding the bus in 2014 and 2015. She pleaded no contest in Jackson County Circuit Court.
In June 2012, a relatively obscure lawyer for Donald Trump, Michael Cohen, appeared before the Miami-Dade County Commission to pitch a tv and movie production facility in Homestead called Trump Studio City. The plan fizzled.
This 27-pound loggerhead turtle, was one of twelve released Wednesday, April 25, 2018 off Ocracoke Island, N.C., after being rehabilitated at the NC Aquaruim on Roanoke Island. The turtles were rehabilitated after being stunned by cold ocean waters.
Authorities announced a $50,000 reward Wednesday, June 15, 2016, as they renewed their search for an elusive serial killer they say committed at least 12 homicides, 45 rapes and dozens of burglaries across California in the 1970s and 1980s.
Authorities in Dallas are reporting that two officers have been shot and critically wounded, one dying later, while a civilian was also shot at a Home Depot in Dallas. Police later captured suspect after a wild chase.
Daphne was rescued in Florida with her mother after being hit by a boat, Daphne's mother didn't survive. The one-year old was rescued from Florida waters April 9, and is now making friends with three other orphaned manatees at the Cincinnati Zoo.