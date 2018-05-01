Toddler was cut and bruised. The day care said a 2-year-old beat him up, Indiana mom says

The day care told Tiffany Griffin her 1-year-old son had been injured by another child and she needed to come get him, she said.
Griffin told ABC 6 she was shocked by what she saw when she arrived at Kiddiegarden day care in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Monday afternoon. Her child, Jesse Harris IV, had a scratched and swollen face, the news station reported. Griffin said she was so angry over the injuries that she punched a day care worker, The Associated Press reported.
She called for an ambulance and the police, WISH-TV reported. Griffin said the owner of the day care told her a 2-year-old girl hurt Jesse, but the mom is questioning Kiddiegarden's explanation.
“...I was like, If a 2-year-old did it, how could she have that much time to do that,” Griffin told ABC 6.
She told the news station that Kiddiegarden told her Jesse was sleeping in a separate room with another kid when the staff noticed the injuries. Jesse was taken to a hospital, where he’s recovering, Griffin said.
Indianapolis police spokesman Officer Aaron Hamer told the AP that an investigation is underway. No arrests have been made.
Day care owner Haben Ghebremichael told AP that the girl attacked Griffin’s son and had blood on her hands afterward. She added that while it’s not uncommon for the girl to act out, the staff was blown away by the “extent of the injuries.”
Regardless of who hurt Jesse, Griffin told WISH-TV she thinks the day care is responsible.
"It was negligence any way it goes. It was child abuse any way it goes. If it was me or (Jesse's dad), we would be arrested," Griffin said. "I think it should be fully investigated and they should do something about it."
Ghebremichael told AP the day care, which is licensed, was closed Tuesday. She wasn't sure when it would reopen.
