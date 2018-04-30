Mom and kids wake up to 'n-word' painted on home and cars, a fire and cut phone lines

A Florida woman woke up Monday morning to racial slurs painted on the outside of her home.
Written in bright red letters was the "n-word" and "go." The phrases were also stamped on the family's 2007 Cadillac Escalade and 2011 Gray Jaguar XJ, according to police.
But that wasn't all.
"The woods in the back of my home were set on fire as well as my phone lines were cut outside," posted Nakea Darisaw on Facebook. "My children have been terrified by this."
Her post has since been shared almost 87,000 times.
The crime happened just outside of Ocala early Monday morning, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. The slurs were also imprinted on the garage door, front porch, the pavement and doors, a police report detailed.
"The victim advised that she did not have any enemies and did not know of or have problems with any neighbors," an officer wrote in the report, noting that the damage is estimated to be around $10,000. In addition to the paint, both cars had cracks on the windshield and scratches on the doors.
The criminal mischief investigation is still active.
