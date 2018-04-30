Firefighters responding to mistaken reports of a downed aircraft in San Francisco Bay on Sunday instead=d found this abandoned homemade submarine-type craft.
Abandon ship! Empty homemade sub found adrift in San Francisco Bay

By Don Sweeney

April 30, 2018 01:57 PM

Mistaken reports Sunday of a downed plane in San Francisco Bay instead led firefighters to something much stranger: An abandoned homemade submarine-type craft.

The Alameda County Fire Department reported on Twitter that callers reported an aircraft in the bay at 12:39 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters at an Emeryville, Calif., station could see the object and two boats set out to investigate.

Firefighters instead found a small, homemade craft resembling a submarine floating in the bay with nobody aboard. It was yellow, with a hatch resembling Captain America’s shield and red, white and blue tanks, along with registration markings.

A rescue boat towed the abandoned craft to the Emeryville Marina, where city police took custody, according to the fire department. Authorities are trying to contact the owners.

