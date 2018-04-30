Mysterious packages mailed to at least 50 underage girls at schools in 3 states. FBI investigating.

The FBI and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating reports of more than 50 inappropriate packages being sent to minor girls in three Southeastern states, including two in Phenix City, Alabama.
The Covington County District Attorney’s Office posted the following “predator alert” on its Facebook page Sunday:
“The FBI and the Alabama Fusion Center report that children living in the Southeast, including Alabama, have received unsolicited packages containing food and a letter signed ‘Atur Bhuck of Santa Fe, NM’ as well as visitor’s packages from New Jersey. Just this week, two Phenix City, Alabama girls received the packages which addressed to them in care of their elementary school. In the letters, ‘Bhuck’ wrote that he was 14 years old, mentally disabled and a target of bullying. He asked the girls to write him at either of these email addresses, atur.bhuck@gmail.com or atur.bhuck@aol.com.
“The FBI reports that the IP address of the gmail account appears to originate from Houston, Texas, and that more than 50 New Jersey visitor’s packages were ordered from that address for minor girls in Alabama, South Carolina and Virginia. Each order included the name of the girl and the address of the elementary school she attends. The same IP address has also appeared on websites discussing girls’ underwear and types of music to listen to when he visits his pen pal in Phenix City, Alabama. Be aware, be vigilant and make sure your children are aware. Contact the District Attorney’s Office at (334) 222-2513 if you suspect your child has been targeted or with any concerns.”
Phenix City Schools superintendent Randy Wilkes told the Ledger-Enquirer in an email Monday, “We are aware of the situation and notified the parents last week. No student was ever in contact with any mailing of the sort. This statement, ‘Just this week, two Phenix City, Alabama girls received the packages which addressed to them in care of their elementary school’ is false. The matter is under investigation.”
The Ledger-Enquirer also forwarded the alert to officials at the Phenix City Police Department and the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. We will report their comments when we receive them.
