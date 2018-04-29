A pink moon will rise Sunday night — why is it called that? And where can you see it?

If you look to the sky on Sunday night, you'll likely catch the pink moon hanging over the United States.

But it's only pink in name. If you were hoping for a celestial spectacle, the moon won't look out of the ordinary. April's full moon is called a pink moon because of the ground phlox, a pink flower that blooms in the spring, according to Newsweek.





The moon is also called the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon and the Fish Moon — names given to the moon by early Colonial Americans who learned those names from local Native American tribes, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac. Those names describe "some activity that occurred during that time in their location," The Old Farmer's Almanac says.

U.S. observers might notice the sun and moon sharing the sky for a short time Sunday evening.





SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The sun will set over New York City about 20 minutes after the moon comes up, according to Space.com. In Miami, the sun will set just under 10 minutes after the pink moon appears.

On the West Coast, the sun-moon viewing window is about 10 minutes in Sacramento, where the moon will rise at 7:46 p.m. and the sun will set at 7:56 p.m., according to timeanddate.com. In San Luis Obispo, the moon will rise at 7:39 p.m. and the sun will set at 7:47 p.m.

In Kansas City, Missouri, the sun sets about 8:09 p.m., while the moon rises at 7:55 p.m. In Chicago, the sun sets at 7:46 p.m. and the moon rises at 7:29 p.m. You can find this information for any city at timeanddate.com.

Observers in the United Kingdom and Europe won't see the pink moon peak until an hour after midnight on April 30, according to the Sunday Express.

The next full moon will be May 29. The May full moon is known as the Flower Moon for all the flowers that bloom during that month.