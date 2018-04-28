Utah Democrats gather to select congressional nominees

FILE - In this April 10, 2017, file photo, Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams, right, listens during a committee hearing in Salt Lake City. Democrats in deep-red Utah are looking to McAdams to flip one of the state's four Republican-controlled congressional districts and help take control of the U.S. House. But first he has to win the party's nomination against four challengers at the party's state convention Saturday, April 28, 2018. Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo