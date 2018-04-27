DA: 'Justice Was Done' in Cosby conviction

A jury found Bill Cosby guilty Thursday of drugging and assaulting a woman. Jurors at the retrial deliberated for about 14 hours over two days before finding Cosby guilty on all three counts.
AP
Loggerhead turtle released after being rehabilitated.

National

Loggerhead turtle released after being rehabilitated.

This 27-pound loggerhead turtle, was one of twelve released Wednesday, April 25, 2018 off Ocracoke Island, N.C., after being rehabilitated at the NC Aquaruim on Roanoke Island. The turtles were rehabilitated after being stunned by cold ocean waters.