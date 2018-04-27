'You be quiet,' special ed teacher tells disabled student after shoving rag in her mouth

Former St. Martin special needs teacher Kerri Nettles was charged with misdemeanor neglect and simple assault for her treatment of a disabled student riding the bus in 2014 and 2015. She pleaded no contest in Jackson County Circuit Court.
Amanda McCoy
