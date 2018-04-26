Donald Trump once sent Michael Cohen to Miami to pitch a movie studio

In June 2012, a relatively obscure lawyer for Donald Trump, Michael Cohen, appeared before the Miami-Dade County Commission to pitch a tv and movie production facility in Homestead called Trump Studio City. The plan fizzled.
Miami-Dade county
Loggerhead turtle released after being rehabilitated.

National

Loggerhead turtle released after being rehabilitated.

This 27-pound loggerhead turtle, was one of twelve released Wednesday, April 25, 2018 off Ocracoke Island, N.C., after being rehabilitated at the NC Aquaruim on Roanoke Island. The turtles were rehabilitated after being stunned by cold ocean waters.

Dashcam video captures moment house explodes

National

Dashcam video captures moment house explodes

A couple and two Hurst, Texas, police officers were injured April 7, 2018 when a car crashed into the side of a house, causing an explosion. The explosion was captured by Hurst officer Travis Hiser's police dashcam.