Bystanders try to pull boy from Myrtle Beach resort pool, police respond

This 27-pound loggerhead turtle, was one of twelve released Wednesday, April 25, 2018 off Ocracoke Island, N.C., after being rehabilitated at the NC Aquaruim on Roanoke Island. The turtles were rehabilitated after being stunned by cold ocean waters.
Authorities announced a $50,000 reward Wednesday, June 15, 2016, as they renewed their search for an elusive serial killer they say committed at least 12 homicides, 45 rapes and dozens of burglaries across California in the 1970s and 1980s.
Authorities in Dallas are reporting that two officers have been shot and critically wounded, one dying later, while a civilian was also shot at a Home Depot in Dallas. Police later captured suspect after a wild chase.
Daphne was rescued in Florida with her mother after being hit by a boat, Daphne's mother didn't survive. The one-year old was rescued from Florida waters April 9, and is now making friends with three other orphaned manatees at the Cincinnati Zoo.
Alex Hrycak of Marlin Quay Marina Fishing Charters filmed a rare leatherback sea turtle while out fishing on Sunday. The SCDNR says the turtle are making their annual migration of the Myrtle Beach coast.
Nashville police said at least four are dead after suspect Travis Reinking opened fire at a Waffle House restaurant April 22. A customer at the restaurant was able to take the gun from the shooter who then fled the scene.
The Centers for Disease Control's Wednesday update on the romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak says the sick count has added 18 people since Friday, for a total of 53 in 16 states. And there's a high hospitalization rate.
A couple and two Hurst, Texas, police officers were injured April 7, 2018 when a car crashed into the side of a house, causing an explosion. The explosion was captured by Hurst officer Travis Hiser's police dashcam.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) inspectors examined damage to a Southwest Airlines plane engine after one woman died and a number of other people were injured during a flight headed to Dallas from LaGuardia Airport in New York City.
Cellphone video captures inmates holding shanks on a blood-covered prison floor during the violent riot that left seven inmates dead inside Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville, SC on Monday, April 16.