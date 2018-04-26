Stripper gets six-figure inheritance from fan of her act. She's an ex-stripper now

An Atlantic City stripper who developed an "everlasting friendship" with one of her admirers at the club just scored a six-figure tip, after a former HBO executive included her in his will, reported media outlets.
Veronica Beckham, 34, is now officially an ex-stripper, having beat back a challenge from the family of Micky Liu, reported the New York Post.
Beckham's new career is as a fashion designer and stylist based in Miami, according to her Instagram account.
She and Liu met in July 2014 at the Scores strip club in Atlantic City, at a time when 50-year-old Liu was struggling with obesity, a heart condition, diabetes and alcoholism, reported the Post. The two moved in together for a short time, reported the New York Daily News.
Liu was found dead in his Manhattan apartment in March 2015, less than a year after they met, and Beckham says she discovered a month later that he had named her the beneficiary of his 401(k) account, retirement plan and life insurance policy, reported the New York Post.
"We had more of an everlasting friendship," Beckham was quoted as saying by the New York Post in 2016.
May Liu, Micky Liu’s sister, contested the inheritance in Manhattan Surrogate's Court, alleging Beckham "preyed upon Micky Liu's vulnerability by exerting influence over him in the form of moral coercion and by performing sexual acts," NJ.com reported in 2016.
Beckham said she never had sex with Liu, noting she slept in his bed while he stayed on his couch, reports NJ.com. Liu signed off on the transfers between October 2014 and January 2015, the site reported.
By then, it appeared that Beckham and Liu were no longer pals, reports the New York Post. “I miss you,” he wrote her in an email posted by the New York Post. “Why is it taking you so long to get your phone replaced? Money? Need some? I’m not used to not being able to contact you,”
In her ruling, Justice Rita Mella said only prior beneficiaries, such as the deceased’s former wife or girlfriend, could sue for the inheritance, reported the New York Post. Stephen Holihan, May Liu’s attorney, said his client wasn't ready to give up and will review the decision, the Post reported.
“I have plenty of nice, great things to say about Micky," Beckham told the New York Daily News prior to the judge's decision. "Just know that Micky was an outstanding, amazing, intelligent person."
