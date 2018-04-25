Dallas police announce that one officer has died, two others remain in critical condition

Authorities in Dallas are reporting that two officers have been shot and critically wounded, one dying later, while a civilian was also shot at a Home Depot in Dallas. Police later captured suspect after a wild chase.
A couple and two Hurst, Texas, police officers were injured April 7, 2018 when a car crashed into the side of a house, causing an explosion. The explosion was captured by Hurst officer Travis Hiser's police dashcam.

For the first time in nine years, staff at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute celebrated the birth of a male western lowland gorilla. The baby is named Moke, which means “junior” or “little one” in the Lingala language.