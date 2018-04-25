Lawyer Adam Lewis speaking to the media during a press conference at he launch of the Independent Review of Integrity in Tennis interim report in London, Wednesday, April 25, 2018. Lewis is one of three members of the panel along with Beth Wilkinson and Marc Henzelin.
Review finds integrity problem at tennis' lowest levels

By HOWARD FENDRICH AP Tennis Writer

April 25, 2018 09:34 AM

An independent panel's two-year review of corruption in tennis has found that the sport "faces a serious integrity problem" at its lowest levels — a "tsunami," according to one investigator — but no widespread problem at ATP, WTA and Grand Slam tournaments.

The report was released Wednesday.

The examination of betting and match-fixing in tennis assesses the various governing bodies' efforts on the issues and offers recommendations such as ending the International Tennis Federation's sale of official live scoring data.

Adam Lewis, one of three lawyers on the review panel, said at a news conference in London that there is a "lamentably fertile breeding ground for breaches of integrity" at tennis' lower levels. He added that there "appears to be much less of a problem at the tour and Grand Slam levels."

