She believed her husband was having an affair. So she hatched a deadly plan, cops say

Jennair Gerardot, 47, laid in wait for the woman she believed was having an affair with her husband, according to Radnor Township Police Superintendent William Colarulo.
The Wilmington, Delaware woman had put on a wig and hopped a train bound for Radnor, Pennsylvania, a Philadelphia suburb, on Monday night, Colarulo told Philly.com. She broke into Meredith Chapman’s home, cleaned up the glass so Chapman wouldn’t suspect anything, and waited for the 33-year-old woman to come home, authorities said.
Gerardot shot Chapman as soon as she walked in, authorities said Tuesday. Then she turned the gun on herself, Associated Press reported.
Police responding to a report of “two people down” found Gerardot’s husband, Mark, outside the home. “My wife might be inside,” he told authorities, according to Delaware Online
A .357-caliber revolver was found at the scene, authorities said, reported Patch. Two rounds were missing.
Authorities say the killings stemmed from an affair that Mark Gerardot, 49, had been having with Chapman, Philly.com reported.
"You had a man who was married that was having an affair with this other woman," Colarulo said. "The wife knew about it. And this was a calculated, planned attack. She broke into the house. She was lying in wait, and she shot her as soon as she walked in, and then she shot herself.
Police say Gerardot sent her husband emails and text messages indicating what she planned to do, AP reported.
Investigators believe Gerardot’s husband was in the area to meet Chapman for dinner, Philly.com reported. He got “concerned” when she didn’t show up and that’s when he went to her home, Colarulo said.
Chapman had previously worked at the University of Delaware, but had moved to the Philadelphia area for a new position at Villanova University, Delaware Online reported. Mark Gerardot had been a creative director at UD, where he reported to Chapman, the publication said. The school says he left his job earlier this month, Delaware Online reported.
Chapman’s family told Delaware Online she was a “beacon of light to anyone who was fortunate enough to meet her.”
Mark Gerardot couldn’t be reached by Philly.com for comment.
