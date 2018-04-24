10 Things to Know for Wednesday

In this courtroom sketch, Duty counsel Georgia Koulis, from left, Alek Minassian, Justice of the Peace Stephen Waisberg and Crown prosecutor Joe Callaghan appear in court in Toronto on Tuesday, April 24, 2018. The 25-year-old suspect, Minassian, was charged Tuesday with first degree murder in the deaths of 10 pedestrians he mowed down in the rented van he sent careening along the busy walkway. The Canadian Press via AP Alexandra Newbould