'We're going to see Jesus.' Mom tried to burn car with three daughters inside, police say

Gerardo Cortez, the owner of the El Rey Car Wash in Houston, Tex., had a feeling something wasn't right. It was slightly past 8 p.m. on April 22 when he noticed a woman pacing around her car while her children were inside. He decided to get a little closer to see if anything was wrong, according to Fox 26.
"I started emptying the trash bin slowly to see what was going on inside the car," Cortez told the station in Spanish.
His hunch may have saved lives.
Later that night police say 31-year-old Ana Segovia got her three daughters aged 9, 11, and 13 into the car and then revved the engine until it caught fire before fleeing on foot, according to KHOU.
"She wouldn't let them out of the car," Cortez told KHOU. "The older girl tried to escape, but the mother got her back in the car. The second time she was able to escape and get her younger sisters out, too."
Bystanders came over to the car when it caught fire to see what was wrong and allegedly heard Segovia make a chilling remark, KTRK reported.
"When they approached the car, they heard the female say something to the effect of 'We're going to see Jesus,' " police Lt. Larry Crowson told the station.
Cortez told Fox 26 Segovia turned around and addressed the crowd of witnesses, asking them "to come with her to go to heaven" before running.
Police say Segovia fled on foot and was caught "dragging" her youngest daughter toward a bayou when she was spotted by a deputy and arrested after a short struggle, Click2Houston reported.
"She’s a loving mother. Nobody could tell me in a million years that would have happened. Never. She didn’t spank her kids, she loved them, she worked hard. She had a good job,” a person described as a friend of Segovia told FOX 26.
The children were all recovered unharmed, according to the Houston Chronicle. Segovia now faces three counts of aggravated assault, though she did not make a first court appearance because of a medical issue, according to KHOU.
Comments