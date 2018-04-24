Waffle House shooting suspect apprehended

About 160 law enforcement officials had been involved in the search for Travis Reinking, 29, who officials said used an AR-15 rifle to carry out a deadly shooting in Nashville on Sunday morning.
New York Times Pierre Taylor
Dashcam video captures moment house explodes

A couple and two Hurst, Texas, police officers were injured April 7, 2018 when a car crashed into the side of a house, causing an explosion. The explosion was captured by Hurst officer Travis Hiser's police dashcam.

National Zoo welcomes birth of male gorilla named Moke

For the first time in nine years, staff at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute celebrated the birth of a male western lowland gorilla. The baby is named Moke, which means “junior” or “little one” in the Lingala language.