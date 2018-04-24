Leatherback sea turtles off Garden City Beach S.C.

Alex Hrycak of Marlin Quay Marina Fishing Charters filmed a rare leatherback sea turtle while out fishing on Sunday. The SCDNR says the turtle are making their annual migration of the Myrtle Beach coast.
Alex Hrycak
A couple and two Hurst, Texas, police officers were injured April 7, 2018 when a car crashed into the side of a house, causing an explosion. The explosion was captured by Hurst officer Travis Hiser's police dashcam.

For the first time in nine years, staff at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute celebrated the birth of a male western lowland gorilla. The baby is named Moke, which means “junior” or “little one” in the Lingala language.